KILDARE: Leixlip Garda Station holding centenary celebrations at Castletown House

Castletown House
Leixlip Garda Station is hosting a centenary celebration on this Saturday.
The event takes place from 12pm to 3pm at Castletown House, Celbridge.
Members of the public are invited to come along to this family fun day.
Garda units present will be the Garda Helicopter, the Garda Dog Unit, Garda Armed Response Unit, Garda Mounted Unit.
There will also be current and former garda patrol cars.
Garda memorabilia will also be on display.
