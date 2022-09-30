Two Kildare pubs shortlisted for the final of the Irish Pub Awards 2022

Two Kildare pubs are in with a chance of being named Irish pub of the year 2022.

Now in its fourth year, the Irish Pub Awards, jointly presented by Licenced Vintners Association (LVA) and Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), are acknowledged as the definitive industry standard and have gained recognition throughout the trade as the most credible and comprehensive assessment of the best in Irish Pubs.

Judging for the Regional Winners of the 2022 Awards is now complete throughout seven regions around Ireland namely East, North East, South East, South West; Cork, Connaught and Dublin.

The following winners of the East Region shortlisted for Co. Kildare

Outstanding Customer Service sponsored by Edward Dillon: The Auld Shebeen Bar, Athy

Best Late Night Bar sponsored by Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard: The Roost, Maynooth

President of the VFI, Paul Moynihan, says: “The Irish Pub Awards is firmly established as the pre-eminent awards in our sector. The awards have helped raise the national profile of our fantastic pubs across the entire country. The awards showcase the best of the best and I’m delighted that so many great venues are getting the recognition they deserve. We all know our pubs are a unique part of Irish culture and remain the best place for locals and tourists alike to come together.”

Chair of the LVA, Alison Kealy added: The collaboration between VFI and LVA is core to the success of the Irish Pub Awards. They play a big part in acknowledging the part publicans play in employing people across Ireland, investing in their premises and in acknowledging the wonderful contribution pubs make to Irish social culture.”

The final awards will be announced at a special ceremony to take place in Dublin on Wednesday, November 16 next.