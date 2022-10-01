LATEST: See who is in the running for the County Kildare Chamber Business Awards

The finalists for this year’s County Kildare Chamber Business Awards, powered by Eirgrid, have been announced, with over 170 businesses battling it out in 13 categories, ranging Employee of the Year, Excellence in Communication, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, to new categories like Net Zero Achievement and Excellence in the Community.
Now in their eight year, the prestigious event which is organised by County Kildare Chamber with Eirgrid as Principal Sponsor, is widely seen as the benchmark for business success in the County.
CEO Allan Shine said: “We have received a record number of entries this year and I know it has been a real challenge for our judges to whittle down so many quality applications to the shortlist. We have incredible businesses across the county and these awards are here to celebrate them all.
“Our shortlist is made up of businesses of all sizes, from all sectors and from all parts of Kildare, reflecting the diversity of our county’s economy. The finalists are an amazing showcase of the strength of Kildare’s business community.
“The 2022 County Kildare Chamber Business Awards will be a great opportunity to celebrate the outstanding successes and resilience of Kildare business. We are now looking forward to the next stage of the judging process with the overall winners to be announced at the Gala Awards evening. This year the event will be held on the 24th November in the Killashee Hotel when we will gather together to recognise and reward the best in Kildare business”.
The County Kildare Chamber Business Awards 2022
Excellence in Communications sponsored by Eirgrid
Big Picture Communications
Intel
Punchestown
Queally Group
Net Zero Achievement sponsored by Maynooth University
Gannon Office Solutions
Intel
Schneider Electric
T&I Fitouts
International Trade sponsored by Grant Thornton
Equine MediRecord
K Club
VEI Global
Excellence in the Community sponsored by Hanahoe & Hanahoe Solicitors
Glenveagh Homes
K Club
Manguard Plus
Maynooth University
Sustainable Development sponsored by AIB
Barretstown
Clanard Court Hotel
Gannon Office Solutions
Green Generation
Health & Wellbeing sponsored by Permanent tsb
Killashee Hotel
Queally Group
T&I Fitouts
Zinon IT Solutions
Innovation in Business sponsored by KPMG
Dooley Cummins Architects & Engineers
Graphedia
PsycReality
Terra Nutritech
Employee of the Year sponsored by Ladytown Business Park
Barretstown – John Mitchell
Killashee Hotel – Lisa Kelly
Manguard Plus – Garry Bergin
Zinon IT Solutions – Caroline Nolan
Best Emerging Business sponsored by LEO Kildare
Babogue
FACE Credit Consultancy Ltd.
Loading & Lifting Solutions Ltd.
RGN Electrical and Communications Ltd.
Best Performing SME of the Year sponsored by O’Kelly Sutton Chartered Accountants
Barretstown
Clark
Terra Nutritech
T&I Fitouts
Best Performing Large Business of the Year sponsored by Gannon Office Solutions
ALDI
Crystal Air
Irish Dog Foods
Manguard Plus
Excellence in Customer Service sponsored by BP Communications
CarveOn
Elevate Marketing
Graphedia
Kilkea Castle
Diversity, Equality & Inclusion sponsored by Colourtrend
Dooley Cummins Architects & Engineers
Irish Dog Foods
Osborne
