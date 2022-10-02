Kildare GAA: Ballyteague take intermediate after thriller

Glen Thorpe, Ballyteague, clears his lines from Paul Fitzgerald Castledermot
4
Ballyteague were crowned intermediate champions of Kildare after defeating Castledermot in an epic final at St Conleth's Park this afternoon.
The winners dominated the opening half and led 1-9 to 0-4 at the break with Jimmy Hyland leading the charge with seven points.
However Castledermot hit back in the second half, a goal from Gavin Farrell saw them narrow the gap before taking the lead but Ballyteague stuck with it and regained the lead to go one ahead as we reached the long whistle before a goal in the dying minutes from Fionn Murphy wrapped it up.
Final score Ballyteague 2-13 Castledermot 1-12.
Scorers: Ballyteague, Jimmy Hyland 0-9 (3 frees, 2 marks), Seamus Hanafin 1-1, Fionn Murphy 1-2, Brian McGrath 0-1.
Castledermot, Gavin Keating 0-5 (1 free, 1 mark), Gavin Farrell 1-0, David Keating 0-1, Conor Nolan 0-2, Barry Nolan 0-1, Pladdy Whelan 0-1, Emmet go'Keeffe 0-1, John Joe Mahon 0-1.
BALLYTEAGUE: Derrick Mooney; Paraic Hanley, David Randles, Ryan Webb; Glen Thorpe, Donal Dempsey, Gary Nugent; Seamus Hanafin, Gerry Melia; Fionn Murphy, Stephen Ennis, Jimmy Hyland; Cian Loughlin, Tommy Callan, Brian McGrath.Subs: Cathal Hanafin for Tommy Callan (40 minutes); Conor Hanley for Cian Loughlin n(50 minutes); Niall Moran for Stephen Ennis (65 minutes).
CASTLEDERMOT: Anthony Lawlor; Thomas Murphy, Oisin Nolan, Barry Nolan; Billy O'Gorman, Bryan Nolan, James O'Reilly; Gavin Farrell, David Keating; Conor Nolan, Pauric Murphy, Gavin Keating; John Joe Mahon, Emmet O'Keeffe, Paul Fitzgerald. Subs: Paddy Whelan for Paul Fitzgerald (half-time); David Dooley for James O'Reilly (half-time); William Kelly for John Joe Mahon (56 minutes); Niall Dooley for Thomas Murphy (65 mijutes).
REFEREE: Conor Daly.
WEEKEND RESULTS:
Tom Cross Transport JFC final 2022
Straffan 2-15 Kill 0-13.
U23 'A' Hurling Semi-final
Maynooth 5-22 Clane 1-5.
Manguard Plus Minor B Football final
Athy 0-00 Clane 0-00.
Manguard Plus Mior C Football final
Oliver Plunkett's 1-9 Confey 0-4.
Joe Fox Plant Hire Reserve C football semi-finals
Moorefield 1-12 St Kevin's 1-7;
Celbridge 2-9 Naas 1-7.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.