Search

03 Oct 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, October 3

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, October 3

RIP to the late Noel Devine, Dermot St John and Paddy Smith

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

03 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

The death has occurred of Dermot St John
Leixlip, Kildare / Mullingar, Westmeath

Dermot St John (Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Patrick’s Street, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath) October 1st 2022, (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip in the company of his family. Beloved husband of Bridie and dear father of Annmarie and Susan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandsons Aaron and Miles, sons-in-law Padraic and Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

 

R.I.P.

 

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening (5th October) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (6th October) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

 

Dermot’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below:

https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

 

The committal service at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon at 12.40pm may be viewed by following the link below;

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

 

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

 

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) SMITH
Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Kildare / Kells, Meath

SMITH Patrick (Paddy) Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Co Kildare and late of Loyd, Kells, Co Meath - 1st October 2022 peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret. Sadly missed by his son Stephen, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Katie, Ben and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

 

May Paddy Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10am to arrive at the Church off the Sacred Heart & St Brigid Killcullen for Mass at 10.45am. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-and-st-brigid-kilcullen Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium to arrive for 12.40pm and which will be live streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

 

Family flowers only please

The death has occurred of Noel Devine
Celbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Noel Devine (Dara Court, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Clifden Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin & late of The Castletown Inn, Celbridge and The Millionaires Showband) September 30th, 2022. (peacefully), at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Cee. Pre-deceased by his loving parents Dolly and Shamie and his sister Ann.

 

Sadly missed by his loving wife, his special boy Noel Shorte, brothers Mick, Anthony, Christopher and Patrick, sisters Clare and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

 

R.I.P.

 

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Monday evening (3rd October) between 5pm and 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Tuesday morning (4th October) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

 

Noel’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below:https://celstra.ie/st-patricks-webcam/

 

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

 

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

 

House strictly private please.

 

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh an anam dílis”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media