Kildare court told that man refused blood test as he was ‘afraid of needles’

The case was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, September 22. File Photograph
A barrister told Naas District Court on Thursday, September 22, that her client refused to provide a sample of his blood to gardaí as he has a fear of needles.
Aisling Murphy made the comments to Judge Desmond Zaidan while defending her client Dylan Maughan, with an address listed as 7 St Killian's Park, Clondalkin in Dublin.
The 21-year-old appeared via video link as he is currently serving a custodial sentence on other matters.
It was heard that on June 15, 2019, gardaí observed the defendant driving at 270kmph on the M7 near Blackhall in Kildare.
When gardaí initially stopped Mr Maughan, he failed to comply with a blood test.
Ms Murphy said that her client was very apologetic and stressed that her client has a genuine fear of needles.
'CO-OPERATIVE'
She added that he was co-operative with a follow-up breath test, which a garda in the courtroom backed up.
Judge Zaidan imposed a mandatory four-year driving ban on Mr Maughan, and imposed two four-month sentences on the defendant for two counts of dangerous driving.
