Planning permission documents show apartment development proposed for Newbridge, County Kildare

File Pic
A new apartment block has been proposed for Newbridge, planning permission documents show.
Applicant Michael Connors is seeking consent from Kildare County Council for the construction of a three-storey block.
The proposed development will comprise three two-bed ground floor apartments with three three-bed duplex units on the 1st and 2nd floors (six units total) at James Lane on Eyre Street.
PARKING
Permission is also being sought for bicycle and bin storage, access road, car parking, landscaped gardens, outfall drains, as well as all associated site development works.
The application was lodged with the Council last week.
