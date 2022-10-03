Search

03 Oct 2022

Kildare judge: ‘The State has let teen down’

STATE CARE

Judge Desmond Zaidan. File Pic

Reporter:

Court reporter

03 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

A Naas District Court judge claimed that the State has let a teenage girl down.

The comments were made by Judge Desmond Zaidan on Thursday, September 22, during the case of a juvenile.

Judge Zaidan said he remembered the girl as she recently sat her Junior Cert exams and was particularly talented at mathematics.

She also told him that she would cut down on smoking cannabis.

It was heard that both of her parents are in jail, and that she previously threatened staff members at the residential care unit that she was residing in.

The judge was handed in a copy of a probation report, which was described as being 'very positive' but ultimately recommended that she remain under the supervision of the State.

Speaking to a social worker, Judge Zaidan said: "There is a lot in her life, but she doesn’t seem to want to talk about it.

"There is something sitting on her mind, and it isn’t being addressed."

"She’s an intelligent girl, she has a lot of potential. She tells it honestly in here (in the courtroom), so why can’t she be honest with you guys?" he asked.

The judge continued: "Nobody (in the State) seems to want to get to the bottom of this. It’s a damning indictment: the State has let her down."

Judge Zaidan put the case back for 28 days for a probation report and sentencing.

News

