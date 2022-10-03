MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appealing to the public for assistance in tracing whereabouts of 37-year-old

He is described as being 5’10” in height with a slight build, black hair and brown eyes. Gardaí are concerned for Vasilijs’ well-being.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 37-year-old Vasilijs Novikovs.
Vasilijs who was last seen in the Dublin 4 area on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Anyone with information on Vasilijs’ whereabouts is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station 01 666 9200 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
