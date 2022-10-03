Search

03 Oct 2022

Drug dealer jailed after he was caught storing crack cocaine and heroin in Kinder Surprise eggs

CCC Nuacht

Drug dealer jailed after he was caught storing crack cocaine and heroin in Kinder Surprise eggs

File Pic: Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Reporter:

Declan Brennan

03 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

A convicted drug dealer who was using Kinder Surprise eggs to hide heroin and crack cocaine street deals has been jailed for eight months.

Sean Mooney (39) of Barry Park, Finglas, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of drugs for sale or supply at his home on January 19, 2017.

The court heard that on that date gardai executing a search warrant found 13 'street deals' of heroin and nine of crack cocaine.

The drugs were individually wrapped and packaged in Kinder eggs, a children's sweet.

Gardai also seized an electronic weighing scales and cash, €740 and GB £890.

The total estimated street value of the drugs seized was €420.

Mooney has 39 previous convictions including one of assault and eight for drug dealing.

His defence counsel James Dwyer SC told Judge Martin Nolan that Mooney was a father of three who had the support of his wife.

He said Mooney's father was recently hospitalised and has since moved into Mooney's family home.

He said that at the time of the offending his client was struggling with a drug addiction.

Judge Martin Nolan said he took into consideration Mooney's personal circumstances but said he deserved a custodial sentence.

