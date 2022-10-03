Kildare court: Five men accused of being members of burglary gang

A group of men who gardaí claim are members of an organised crime gang appeared in Naas District Court during a contested bail hearing on Thursday, September 22.

The allegations relate to: William Connors, 46, with an address given as 44 Acorn Downs in Newbridge; James Connors, 23, with an address at 1 Drumcairn Park in Tallaght, Dublin; Larry Connors, 19, with the same address given as William Connors; Larry O’ Reilly, 22, with an address listed as The Bram Stoker Hotel in Dublin 3; and Michael Connors, 23, with an address given as 1 Kiltalown Hill in Tallaght.

DETAILS

The group appeared in court charged with a number of offences which allegedly took place on April 26 last at Rathmoylan in County Meath.

These alleged offences included: the handling of stolen property (a black Audi jeep valued at €45,000), attempted burglary, and possession of articles with the intention that they be used in the course of, or in connection with a theft or burglary.

The first two charges allegedly took place in Rathmoylan, but the documented location where the possession of articles charge was listed was the Lidl branch in Newhall, Naas.

William Connors was also charged with being in possession of a cloned car registration plate.

It was alleged that the group was chased by gardaí from Rathmullen to Naas on April 26 last, where their vehicle (which was allegedly being driven by William Connors) eventually crashed into a roundabout.

A garda with the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau told the court that the men were accused of committing burglaries across a number of counties, such as Kildare, Cavan, Carlow and Louth, as well as in Northern Ireland.

The garda in question also said that the group, who are all related through marriage, allegedly targeted elderly residents, as well as members of the Asian community, as the group were of the belief that members of the latter community may have more high-value jewellery or cash.

It was also alleged that during the course of one burglary, the group obtained €250,000 worth of jewellery.

BAIL OBJECTION

The garda also said that gardaí objected to bail against William Connors as they were of the belief that he would commit further offences, and may also dispose of alleged stolen property.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said that his client had attended court on every date, saying: "He has form... even when he’s facing down the barrel of a gun, he turns up (to court).

He added that his client 'categorically denies' the allegations made against him.

When asked by Mr Kennelly if there were any conditions to bail that would alleviate gardaí’s concerns, the garda insisted that they still objected to bail for Mr Connors.

At one point, Judge Zaidan reprimanded another garda in the court for approaching the garda in the stand without first asking him if he could have his permission to briefly speak to his colleague.

JUDGE'S DECISION

After consideration, the judge said that while Mr Kennelly’s concerns had merit, he said that 'some degree of reality and common sense' must be applied to the case, pointing to the serious nature and volume of the allegations.

Judge Zaidan denied bail for Mr Connors until his reappearance in court on September 28 for a book of evidence.

He also remanded Larry O’ Reilly, Larry Connors, Michael Connors and James Connors in custody until September 28, which is when their respective books of evidence are due to be handed in.

Judge Zaidan also reminded the court that all of the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.