Lizzo announces Irish show date

American superstar singer Lizzo is bringing her 'Special Tour' to Dublin next March.
The 'About Damn Time' artist will perform at the 3Arena on Monday 13 March 2023.
- 3x GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified artist @lizzo has announced 'The Special Tour' including a show at @3ArenaDublin on 13 March 2023 ✨— Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) October 3, 2022
Special guest performer is @joycrookes
On sale this Friday at 12pm - https://t.co/zHTDPI10U4 pic.twitter.com/UHEhPzBrZr
Joy Crookes will be the special guest on the night.
Tickets go on general sale this Friday, 7 October, at 12pm.
