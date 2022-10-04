This week's Leinster Leader is in shops today and available at www.leinsterleader.ie

This week's Leinster Leader
In this week's Leinster Leader - in shops and online at www.leinsterleader.ie - we have a 16-page supplement on Junior Infants pupils across Kildare.
- We also report on Kildare County Council warning that its cost of electricity will jump by €2m;
- A protest is being held by residents opposed to modular homes for displaced Ukrainian citizens in Newbridge;
- County Kildare residents will pay 10% extra in property tax next year and again in 2024 after the increase was approved by local councillors
- Roisin Murphy urges people to upcycle every day goods
- In sport we look at Ballyteague's fantastic Intermediate County final win and we look ahead to the senior football clash between Naas and Clane this weekend.
