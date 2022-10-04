FUNDRAISER: Coffee morning in aid of hospice to take place in Newbridge, County Kildare

File Pic
A coffee morning in aid of St Brigid's Hospice will take place in the town of Newbridge.
Affinity Plus Home Support will host the event in Newbridge Town Hall.
The event will take place between 10am and 1pm on Thursday, October 27.
