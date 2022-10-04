KILDARE: People urged to report piles of tyres collected for Halloween bonfires

Smoke from a pile of tyres on fire / PHOTO: Dublin Fire Brigade
People have been asked to contact the local authority if they find material being collected for Halloween bonfires.
Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) was called to a pile of tyres on fire in the Clonshaugh area at the weekend.
DFB said it was likely that the tyres had been collected for a Halloween bonfire.
A spokesperson said: "Tyres produce toxic smoke which can be seen for some distance.
"Please report similar stashes to your local authority."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.