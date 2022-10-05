LATEST: Kildare hotel makes it into Top 10 in Ireland list by Condé Nast magazine

Walking in the grounds of Kilkea Castle (Photo: kilkeacastle.ie)
A hotel in Kildare has featured in the list of Top Ten Hotels in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveller magazine. The selections are based on the recommendations of readers of the luxury publication aimed at the upmarket, independent traveller.
Kilkea Castle came in at number seven in the list ahead of top hotels in Kerry and Galway.
The 12th Century Castle near Castledermot has 140 bedrooms and is a popular wedding venue.
The top of the list is dominated by hotels in Dublin such as The Westbury and The Marker Hotel while Ballyfin Demesne in Co Laois is in third position.
Here is the full list:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.