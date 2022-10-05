BREAKING: Pressure from locals causes controversial development in Newbridge, County Kildare to revert back to original plans

A controversial development in Newbridge will revert back to original plans.

The announcement follows after a public meeting back in June, which saw local residents and political representatives voice their concerns over altered development plans at the Liffey Linear Park.

These proposals would have seen pedestrians using the Liffey Linear Park and its extension having to cross the Athgarvan Road at the newly rebuilt Kilbelin House, and cross back again to the riverside at The Gables.

Evonne Boland of the Newbridge Community Development (NCD) group revealed on Facebook that a number of local councillors received correspondence from the Roads section of Kildare County Council.

The road will now be re-aligned to allow a 2 metre wide footpath to be installed on the river side of the road between Belin Woods and The Gables, linking both linear amenities.

It was also noted that: environmental and Liffey erosion issues have been minimised, that a number of diseased trees will be removed for safety reasons, and a 3 metre shared pedestrian / cycle surface is being installed on the opposite side of the road from the river.

The Roads section added that it has engaged with Glenveagh to confirm when the works will commence on site and the timeline of the works, and that existing services will be diverted where necessary.

The design shared on the NCD Facebook page

Speaking on the changes, Ms Boland said: "It appears that the plans proposed now broadly correspond to the drawings included in the initial planning application.

"We are relieved to see this development which is undoubtedly a direct result the activism and support from you the community."

She added: "While it's encouraging to see that we can influence and have our voices heard when we come together we do regret that this was necessary to achieve this simple commitment towards our community amenity.

"We hope that when we come together again we'll be discussing more ambitious objectives for our town; in the meantime, we'll continue to monitor progress towards completion of the pathway."

The news was welcomed by Fine Gael councillor Peggy O' Dwyer, who told the Leader: "I am delighted that the connectivity Pathway has been introduced into the design.

"The protection of the Riparian woodland is extremely important and the plans to maintain it will only enhance this whole area.

"I look forward to the completion of this very important open space feature been installed in early 2023 as indicated."

She added: "The NCD has lead this successful resolution and thus should be commended."

The news was also welcomed by Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender, who said: "This is an extremely positive step and shows the value of people power and not just taking no for an answer. Were it not for the support of the Public and groups like NCD we would not be in a position where this vital piece of public infrastructure would be happening.

"This is yet another important example of working together to get the best for our town and all those who choose to call it home."

He continued: "What is critical regarding these new plans is that the pathway will go through the wooded area and along the riverfront, allowing Park visitors continued access to the Belin Woods Park extension without crossing the busy Athgarvan Road. It is also great to see timelines for completion, with Glenveagh indicating a three month timeline."

"This pathway will be a life changer for so many with many of the developments at that end of town having safer access to walk/cycle from their homes to schools at the lower end of town helping them to reduce their car dependency and cut costs as well as hopefully reducing some of the traffic congestion in the area," Cllr Pender concluded.