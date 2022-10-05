KILDARE: Search for missing man (35) last seen in Newbridge

Terry Dunne
Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 35-year-old Terry Dunne, who is missing from his home in Monasterevin.
Terry was last seen on Tuesday, September 20 in Newbridge.
Terry is described as being six foot tall with a medium build.
He has blue eyes, red hair and has a beard.
It is not known what Terry was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Terry is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
