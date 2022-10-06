Search

06 Oct 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 6

RIP to the late Fr Dermot Murray, Tricia Leech and John Kelly

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

06 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Dympna Brilly (née Dunne)
Long Road, Rathcoffey, Kildare / Straffan, Kildare

Brilly (nee Dunne), Dympna, Long Road, Rathcoffey and late of Alasty, Straffan, Co. Kildare, October 4th 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved wife of the late Tommy (Tailor), deeply regretted by her loving children Deirdre, John, Linda and David, son-in-law Damien, daughter-in-law Sharron, grandchildren Caoimhe, Aidan and Nathan, sisters-in-law Chrissie and Agnes, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Thursday from 4pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at Rathcoffey Church for 7pm evening prayers. Funeral mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

 

The evening prayers on Thursday at 7pm and Dympna's funeral Mass on Friday at 11am can be viewed live by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/rathcoffey-webcam/

The death has occurred of Maureen Byrne (née Fitzsimons)
Hillcrest, Kilcullen, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin

Byrne (nee Fitzsimons), Maureen, Hillcrest, Kilcullen, late of Meath St, Dublin and Avonbeg, Tallaght, October 3rd 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of her family. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Cathy, son Lar, son-in-law Kamel, grandsons Shane, Daniel, Evan, granddaughters Danielle, great-grandchildren, family and a large circle of friends.

 

The family would like to remember her colleagues in Dublin Zoo, Bailey Gibson, Jacobs (Irish Biscuits). A particular thanks to Maureen's home care team and GP for their dedicated support.

 

Burial will be held today in the Islamic Cemetery, Newcastle. Co. Dublin.

Family request no Mass cards or flowers but, if desired, please make donations to Alzheimer's Society.

 

Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of John Kavanagh
Grove Heights, Robertstown, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare

Kavanagh, John, Grove Heights, Robertstown, and late of Prosperous, Co. Kildare, October 4th 2022 peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Nass General Hospital, predeceased by his loving son Seany and wife Patricia, sadly missed by his loving daughters Orla and Sharon, son Thomas, granddaughter Rebecca, grandsons Charlie, Shane, Tristan and Cody, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at his daughter Orla's residence in Robertstown on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm with evening prayers at 7:30pm. Removal on Friday at approx 10.30pm to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

 

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://donate.cancer.ie/

 

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of John Kelly
Farrenberg Glebe, Kildare Town, Kildare / Coolock, Dublin

Formerly of Coolock, Dublin. Ex Sergeant, Irish Army, Magee Barracks, Artillery Depot. Husband of the late Catherine. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving sons Gordon and Jamie , daughter-in-law Niamh , sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May John rest in peace

 

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 4pm on Thursday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Friday morning to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Mass will be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-brigids-parish-church.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "The friends of Naas Hospital ".

The death has occurred of Patricia (Tricia) Leech (née O'Dowd)
Tonlegee Rd., Coolock, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare

LEECH, (née O’Dowd), Patricia (Tricia) (St. Raphael’s Manor, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Tonlegee Rd., Coolock, Dublin 5) October 5th, 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat and much loved mother of Emer, Dónal, Deirdre, Niamh, Rónán, Aisling and Muireann. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, her twenty two grandchildren, sons-in-law Paul, Shane, John, David and James, daughters-in-law Elaine and Lorraine, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and close friends Noeleen, Kevin and family.

 

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

 

Reposing at home on Monday evening (October 10th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (October 11th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the Donacomper Cemetery. Tricia’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. The family would like to express their gratitude to Tricia’s dedicated carers.

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr. Dermot Murray S.J.
Clongowes Wood College, Clane, Kildare / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

Murray, Rev. Fr. Dermot S.J., Clongowes Wood College, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Dún Laoighre, Dublin, October 4th 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Cherryfield Lodge, Nursing Home, Milltown, Dublin, predeceased by his parents John and Clare, deeply regretted by his loving sister Ann, nieces Pat and Clare, nephew John, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, friends and his brother Jesuits in Clongowes and the Irish Province.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown on Saturday from 2pm, with prayers at 3pm, followed by removal to arrive at Clongowes Wood College Chapel, Clane for 6pm evening prayers. Funeral mass on Sunday in the School Sports Hall at 11am, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery.

 

​"In manus tuas"​

