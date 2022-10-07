Search

07 Oct 2022

Roy Keane visits Kildare to launch Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s annual car raffle

Supported by local Citroën dealership PG Duffy & Sons

Roy Keane visits Kildare to launch Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s annual car raffle

Roy Keane with, from PG Duffy & Sons, Conor Duffy, Eithne Duffy & Pat Duffy. Also, Tom and Philomena Geoghegan with Neil Plunkett from Citroën

07 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Soccer legend Roy Keane recently visited Newbridge to launch Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s annual car raffle.

The raffle, which is being supported by local Citroën dealership PG Duffy & Sons, will see the winner driving away in a 2023 Citroën C4. The draw will take place at the charity’s National Training Centre in Cork on Friday 27 January 2023.

Chair of the Newbridge Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Philomena Geoghegan said; “We’re thrilled to welcome Roy to Newbridge. He’s very familiar with our work here to raise awareness and funds for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. It was a great opportunity for him to thank Pat and Eithne Duffy for their support of the car raffle. You can find out where we’ll be selling tickets by following us on Facebook (search Irish Guide Dogs Newbridge Branch). Hopefully we might have a local winner when the draw takes place in January.”

Tickets can also be purchased online at https://shop.guidedogs.ie/products/car-raffle-ticket

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media