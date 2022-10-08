Juction 14 selected as finalist in retail awards

The Junction 14 retail faciity, based beside the M7 near Monasterevin, has been selected as a finalist in the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2022.

It is one of 30 finalists from around the country vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021.

The overall winner will be announced on November 12 in the Galmont Hotel, Galway.

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry.

Prestigious

They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland. Former “National Store of the Year” winners include Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men, Willow and Green Acres.

Commenting on the announcement, Duncan Graham, Managing Director, Retail Excellence, said: “I am delighted to announce the finalists for these national awards.

“We are experiencing a particularly tough trading environment at present and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now.

“Even though there are just 30 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry is working so hard and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.”

Established in 1995, Retail Excellence has over 2,200 leading retail companies in Ireland and is the the largest retail industry body in the country.