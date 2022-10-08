Kildare GAA: Larries take Reserve B title

Kilcullen's Ronan Toft puts in a tackle on Andrew May TMH in the Joe Fox Plant Hire Reserve D final in Hawkfield on Friday evening. Photo: Michael Andserson
In the Reserve B final, played at Hawkfield on Saturday St Laurence's defeated Johnstownbridge by two points in an enertaining game at Hawkfield.
Johnstownbridge looked to be in a strong position leading by two mid-way therough, but a late burst from The Larries saw them over the line.
Meanwhile on Friday evening in the Reserve C decider Celbridge defeat Moorefield while in the D final, Two Mile Hous had too much for Kilcullen.
On Saturday afternoon in St Conleth's Park, the Mangurard Plus Minor 'D' final resulted in a win for Kill over Suncroft while in the E decider between Ellistown and St Kevin's the game ended in a draw and the sides will have to meet again.
RESULTS:
2022 Manguard Plus Minor 'B' Football final
St Laurence's 0-11 Johnstownbridge 0-9.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor 'D' Football final
Kill 3-15 Suncroft 1-13.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor 'E' Football final
Ellistown 2-11 St Kevin's 2-11.
2022 Joe Fox Plant Hire Reserve 'C' Football final
Celbridge 2-10 Moorefield 1-10.
2022 Joe Fox Plant Hire Reserve 'D' Football final
Two Mile House 0-12 Kilcullen 1-3.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.