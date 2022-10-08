Kildare SFC final preview: This one could go down to the wire, but

In many ways Sunday's Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC final is like something in reverse of the 2022 version.

New kids on the block, Clane, like Naas 12 months previously, coming through what is widely regarded as the softer side of the draw, rightly or wrongly.

And like Sarsfields last season were hot favourites to take the title, this time around that mantle falls to the boys from the county town.

Such are the strides Naas have made over the last 12 months or so, most expected them to get the decider, at least, this time around, but few, very few, would have penciled Clane in to make it, even if they had the most favourable draw.

Odds as short as 1/3 are being offered for the Joe Murphy managed champions, this being Joe's first season in charge of the boys from the Sallins Road. The vastly experienced manager, from Carlow, has been a hugely successful player and manager with his native Éire Óg — winning no less than five Leinster Club medals, as well as progressing to manager and capturing four senior championship titles.

Clane's Tom Cribbin needs little introduction, a vastly experience manager with club and various counties, he led Clane as player/ manager to the Leinster Club final back in 1997 losing out to Erin's Isle by just three points (2-11 to 1-11) so what ever about their respective teams, no doubt that both are managed by two top class managers.

Naas already have the Leader Cup (SFL Division 1) in the bag, are unbeaten in this season's championship and while they may not have been firing on all cylinders up to now, nevertheless have won games this season that a year or two ago they would certainly have not.

As for Clane, they are also unbeaten, although they had to settle for a draw against Sarsfields in the group stages, but that was their only dropped point, and have been on an unbeaten streak since the SFL, a league they were badly hampered with various players missing for various reasons.

In that league they played 11 games, won 5, lost 5 and drew 1 but as their manager Cribbin points out he always felt when it came to the championship, and with a full panel of players to choose from, his side would be a vastly improved outfit, and that is how it has penned out.

In the quarter-finals Clane defeated Eadestown before getting the better of Athy in the semi-final just two weeks previously.

Naas, on the other hand came up against their final opponents last season, Sarsfields in the quarter-final, it was a game that The Sash dominated in the opening half but once the change of ends arrived so did the fortunes of Naas as they quickly cut back the lead and while Sarsfields regained it again with a fine goal, it was Naas who kicked on to book a semi-final spot against Celbridge.

That was a game that went close to the wire, little between them until a magical, or two magical strikes from the mercurial Darragh Kirwan saw the champs advance to the final.

Clane, on the other hand defeated Eadestown in the quarters, a sticky team no doubt, but they had too much power for them before meeting Athy in the semi-final.

There is little doubt that Athy were very disappointing that day, missing Kevin Feely was huge, but overall Clane simply had too much pace, power and most of all, scoring ability for the miss-firing boys in red.

Another fine display from Tom Cribbin's men, their is little doubt where their strengths lie, and that is up front where they possess real decent effective and hard-working forwards, led by their captain Brian McLoughlin and ably assisted by Alan Fanning, Shane O'Sullivan and Adam Fanning, amongst others.

Naas, in many respects may not have been playing right to the top of their form but indeed that could be a warning in itself to the boys in white.

As said already Naas are a different side now than their were a few seasons back.

A soft under-belly was often thrown at the boys in blue and white — something we have not heard of in recent times.

In fact Naas have become one extremely hard, tough outfit, a team that knows how to win, a team that does not do panic and a team that has the belief that they possess the ability to beat most teams.

New manager Joe Murphy has brought an extra dimension to their play, definitely more patient in their build-up, don't mind holding and holding until a gap emerges, before brining their pace into play.

The match-ups in this one will be fascinating.

Harry O'Neill, has enjoyed a great campaign for Clane, as has Robbie Philips, Chris Byrne and Tadhg Montgomery.

Who will take up Darragh Kirwan, that will be a big call; Eamonn Callaghan pulls a lot of the Naas strings; Dermot Hanafin is coming under the radar big-time, a player that looks to have a real future in the white of Kildare.

Ciaran Doyle or Kevin Cummins, which ever starts, can make an impact while Brian Kane can certainly defend as well as making his presence felt up front.

James Burke and Paul McDermott are a formidable pairing in the middle but Cian Shanahan and Sean Christanseen are no slouches for Clane either.

Naas could have conceded early goal(s) against Celbridge and they will probably need to tighten up in that regard but they have top class defenders in team captain, Eoin Doyle, Mark Maguire, Paddy McDermott while Tom Browne is having a real impact since his return from the US.

As mentioned Alan Fanning is improving with every outing; Brian McLoughlin is a real hard-working but very effective scorer, both from open play and frees; Shane O'Sullivan is a handful foremost defenders while Sam McCormack, Sam Reilly and Cormac Vizzard are more than capable finding the posts.

This has the makings of an intriguing encounter. Two real good, well-prepared sides with top class managers (and coaches).

They are what we call 'scoring teams' and that, it is hoped, should lead to a high scoring encounter, but who knows.

Clane, just like Naas, have done enormous work at underage level and, like Naas, are now bearing the benefits of that.

Is 2022 a season too soon?

Or are they ready to come from almost out of sight, to the next senior champions of Kildare.

Clane are the leading club when it comes to senior championships with 17 in total. They won their first back in 1888, their last in 1997 and the last time they were in a final was 1998 when they lost out to Round Towers in a final that was played as the big fella with the beard was packing up his sleigh and ready to head off on his rounds, just days before Christmas.

Naas have nine titles to their name, the last in 2022, they won their first senior back in 1920 and these sides last met in a final back in 1991, the year the great Micko arrived, Naas won that day and all things considered, they just mighty do so again.

This could be tight, might even require a replay but experience could be the difference at the end of the day and Naas have that.