Kildare County Council to open Book of Condolence for victims of Creeslough tragedy

Kildare County Council is to open a Book of Condolence for the victims of the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Four men, three women and three young people aged between five and 59 were officially named as the victims yesterday.

A Council statement said: "At the request of the Cathaoirleach of the County of Kildare, a Book of Condolence in memory of those who lost their lives in Creeslough has been opened in Kildare County Council, Aras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas Co Kildare.

An online Book of Condolence has also been opened on Kildare County Council’s website https://kildarecoco.ie/ bookofcondolence/."

The statement continued: "We send our condolences and support to all who knew and loved them, and the entire community in Creeslough and beyond.

"We also remember at this time those who have been injured in this tragedy."

The ten people who died in Friday's explosion at the Applegreen Service Station and apartment block have been named as Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 14-year-old Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martin McGill, 49; Martina Martin, 49, and 59-year-old Hugh Kelly.