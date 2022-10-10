Search

10 Oct 2022

LATEST: Concern as ambulance from Portlaoise crashes in Kildare

LATEST: Concern as ambulance from Portlaoise crashes in Kildare

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

10 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Concerns have been raised after an ambulance travelling from Portlaoise crashed near the Laois border in Kildare at the weekend. 

"The crash of an ambulance near Monasterevin in the early hours of last Saturday morning, which had been travelling from Portlaoise to a call in Robertstown, Co Kildare, has highlighted the need for greater resources for the service,” said Social Democrats Councillor Clare Claffey.  

Cllr Claffey has called for greater resources for the ambulance service in Laois, Offaly and throughout the midlands and said that the HSE needs to explain why the ambulance was on its way to a call 50kms away outside the county.

“We need to know why there were no ambulances in Kildare at the time and what effect this would have on the emergency resources available to Laois?” she said.

“I understand that there can be as few as three ambulances available per county in Offaly and the midlands – and that’s if they’re fully staffed – and that they are regularly called to travel to other counties,” she said. 

“Staff are working up to 12 hour shifts – often with no breaks – and my fear is that it will take something as serious as this, or worse, before we do something about the lack of resources,” Cllr Claffey remarked. 

She said: “The paramedics regularly get delayed in A&E which can push their total shift out to 14 or 15 hours – and they tell me that this vital service is constantly losing staff as a result of the horrendous working conditions.  

“I understand that thankfully there were no injuries in this crash and no patient was on board on this occasion, but with a limited number of ambulances available in each of the midland counties, an incident like this reduces the ambulance resources available everywhere.”

Cllr Claffey explained that:  “When you call an ambulance now, you will be told that the ‘nearest appropriate ambulance has been dispatched’ but that could mean they are coming from two counties away.”

“We seriously need to make significant investment in our ambulance services to improve response times, to reduce the need for crews to travel outside their own county and to make sure we retain our highly trained and caring paramedics,” she said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media