Kildare schools gearing up for Maths Week 2022

Maths Week 2022 is almost here and Kildare schools are ready to go for what’s sure to be a great week of events and activities. Now in its 17th year, the all-island festival of maths and numeracy kicks off on Saturday 15th October and runs until Sunday 23rd October. 37 schools and over 15,046 pupils from all over Kildare have signed up adding to the nearly 330,000 registered participants nationwide with more registering each day.

Maths Week is designed to promote a positive attitude towards maths and its applications. Last year over 400,000 people, including 386,000 students, participated in Maths Week and this year promises to be as popular as ever with already over 142,000 pupils signed up to take part, along with more than 60 organisations including the universities, institutes of technology, libraries, schools, training colleges and employers.

After two years online, Maths Week will be returning to classrooms, museums, universities, theatres, libraries, and auditoriums all over the country from Carrickfergus to Carrigaline. Such was the success of the online events, ‘Maths Week Covid Editions,’ a number of online events are also programmed, to make the event as accessible as possible.

‘MathsWeekTV’ is scheduled to broadcast daily shows online for primary and secondary schools across the island. It will feature well known presenters such as UK TV presenter and maths teacher Bobby Seagull and children’s author and maths teacher Sally Lunt. Presenters from north and south will be joined by presenters from Britain, France, Spain, USA, Catalonia, and South Africa.

Cross-border participation is a very important element of the festival with schools from both sides of the border connecting with fun maths activities. Activities will not only be based in the classroom; the popular Puzzles in the Park will return to parks around the island.

A Maths at Work campaign will present role models from diverse backgrounds in a wide variety of careers, showing how they use maths in their jobs. A new initiative “I’m a mathematician get me out of here” will connect professionals with classrooms across the Island.

Maths Week is co-ordinated by Calmast, South East Technological University’s STEM Engagement centre and supported by the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover Programme, the Department of Education, and Business in the Community Northern Ireland. The full programme and details of how to get involved are available on the Maths Week website www.mathsweek.ie.

For event and programme updates follow @MathsWeek on Facebook, @mathsireland on Instagram, @mathsweek on TikTok and @mathsweek and #mathsweek2022 on Twitter.