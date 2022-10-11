Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, October 11

The death has occurred of George KENNEDY

The Village, Newbridge, Kildare



KENNEDY George (The Village, Newbridge, Co Kildare) - 9th October 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved brothers Seamus and Dom. Sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores (née Begley), daughters Emma Jane and Lisa Ann, sons-in-law Nicolas and Stephen, grandchildren Anouk, Owen, Cora and Lois, brothers John Joe and Frank, sister Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May George Rest in Peace

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.30am to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for 10am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice The Curragh.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) McAndrew (née Roche)

Ballymacahola, Ballina, Mayo / Maynooth, Kildare



Elizabeth (Liz), McAndrew, (née Roche), Moyglare Maynooth, and formerly of Ballymacahola and Corrimbla, Ballina; suddenly. Predeceased by her nephew Ethan. Adored wife and best friend of Padraic, and devoted mother of Katie and Patrick; beloved daughter of PJ and Pauline and beloved sister of Joe, daughter-in-law of Peggy and the late Marty Joe, sister-in-law of Amy, Rosemary, Beatrice, Martin, Raymond, David, and Elaine; aunty of Aaron, Jacob, and Mason.

Liz will forever be remembered by all her family, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence in Ballymacahola (F26 PN50) on Wednesday 12th from 4pm to 8pm. Mass in St Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina, on Thursday at 11:30am, with the funeral proceeding to Leigue Cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed on www.ballinaparish.org. Messages of sympathy may be left in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Winifred Murray (née Graffin)

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Antrim



Formerly of Ballyscullion, Toomebridge, Co. Antrim. Peacefully at St. James Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Jim and mother in law of the late Alan Kavanagh. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kieran, Martin, Seamus, Eamonn and Patrick, daughters Mary and Eileen, daughters in law and son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sister, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Winifred Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Danny O'Neill

Drumlargan, Kilcock, Meath, W23 AYD4 / Moate, Westmeath / Kilcock, Kildare



Formerly of Moate Co. Westmeath. Peacefully, at this home surrounded by his loving family following a long illness bravely borne.

Danny, predeceased by his loving parents Bill and Ann and brother Davy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons; Owen, Tony and Donal, daughter Áine, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law; Deirdre and Yavena, grandchildren; Ava, Harry, Lottie and Ciara, brothers; Jim and Billy, sisters; Mary and Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Drumlargan on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11.30 am on Wednesday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Coole, Summerhill (W23 WAC8) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can leave a personal message for Danny’s family ­­in the condolences’ section below.

Please continue to respect and follow Public Health advice, to ensure the safety of all, at the residence, church and cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christine O'TOOLE

Woodview, Ballyhagen, Carbury, Kildare / Blanchardstown, Dublin



Formerly of Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Christine will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers and sisters; Joey, Margaret, John, Donald, Susan and Gerry, brother-in-law Joe, sisters-in-law Nora, Rose and Lyn, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends.

May Christine Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later