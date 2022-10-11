Search

11 Oct 2022

Kildare TD and Ceann Comhairle recovering from surgery

Sean O Fearghail

FILE PHOTO of Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

11 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Kildare South TD, Ceann Comhairle Seán O Fearghaíl is recovering following surgery. 

A statement issued on behalf of the public representative said the recuperation phase is likely to last a number of weeks. 

The statement on the TD's Facebook page said: "Seán is recovering and recuperating following surgery last week.

"He is likely to be in this mode for a number of weeks."

However Mr O Fearghail was communicating to his followers on social media today about arrangements in Leinster House to remember the victims of the Creeslough tragedy. 

He said: "In my absence the Leas-Cheann Comhairle has arranged for a Book of Condolence to be placed in the Main Hall, Leinster House for those wishing to offer their condolence to The Creeslough Community.

"Also, the flag on Leinster House Lawn is at half-mast as a mark of respect to the 10 people whose lives were cut short so tragically.

"At the commencement of the Dáil sitting today at 2 p.m. the Leas-Cheann Comhairle will invite expressions of condolences from party and group representatives, calling first on the Taoiseach, followed by the Tánaiste, Minister Eamon Ryan and representatives of all other parties and groups."

