Flooding in Naas needs to be tackled

Naas
Plans are needed to solve a significant flooding problem in Naas.
Cllr Colm Kenny wants Kildare County Council to confirm plans it has to tackle the flooding which occurs outside the Rathasker Heights area at Kilcullen Road.
He says the flooding is associated with rainfall.
