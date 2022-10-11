KILDARE: Naas driver has lucky escape on Canal road

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
This was the moment when a driver almost ended up in the water when trying to turn their car beside the canal.
Naas Roads Policing Unit arrived on the scene and spoke to the motorist.
It emerged that the driver was intoxicated and was arrested for drink driving.
When tested at the station, the driver was over four times over the legal limit.
The driver was charged and is due to appear in court.
