Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, October 12

The death has occurred of Christine O'TOOLE

Woodview, Ballyhagen, Carbury, Kildare / Blanchardstown, Dublin



Formerly of Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Predeceased by her parents Phyllis and John. Christine will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers and sisters; Joey, Margaret, John, Donald, Susan and Gerry, brother-in-law Joe, sisters-in-law Nora, Rose and Lyn, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends.

May Christine Rest in Peace

Reposing at her sister Susan and brother-in-law Joe Fox's home in Ballyhagen (Eircode W91 H9H2) with Rosary at 7pm on Thursday (13th Oct). Funeral Mass on Friday at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Christine's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Christine has requested that her Funeral be a celebration of her life with happy memories and asked that everyone wear colourful sports jerseys especially GAA ones and enjoy the day

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

Family Flowers Only. Donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare.

The death has occurred of Alan STEWART

Clownings, Newbridge, Kildare, W12 N256



STEWART Alan (Clownings, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, W12 N256) 10th October 2022 (suddenly). Predeceased by his wife Marian and son Alan. Sadly missed by his loving family, his daughter Laura and her partner James, grandchildren Alan, Ross and Sophie, his brothers Desmond and Gordon, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours, his many friends and his dog Dakota.

May Alan Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (W12 N256) from Wednesday until Friday with prayers on Friday evening at 8pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Saturday morning at 10.15 to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium arriving at approx. 1.45pm and service will be live streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Kildare Animal Foundation. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Hazel Foley

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Foley, Hazel, Doire Cloch, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 10th October 2022, peacefully at home. Wife of the late Patrick. Mother of Jane, Vicky, and Georgina. Will be dearly missed by her family, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, Carers, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral to St. John’s Church, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare on Thursday, 13th October, arriving for 12.00 pm. Funeral Service followed by a private cremation. No Flowers please.

The death has occurred of Breda (Buzy) MORAN (née Fox)

Sallynoggin, Dublin / Athy, Kildare



MORAN (née Fox) (Sallynoggin, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and formerly of Geraldine, Athy, Co. Kildare) – October 11th 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her devoted family. Breda (Buzy); dearly beloved wife of the late Andrew (Andy), much loved mother of Frances, Robert, June and the late baby Terry and predeceased by her brothers and sisters Paddy, Tucker, Johnny, Benny, Mary, Celia and Sadie. Sadly missed by her loving children, son-in-law Tony, Frances’ partner Debbie, grandchildren Edel, Tony, Cameron, Sophie and Jessie, great-grandchildren Joshua, Kyle, Jaden, Noah, Lilyrose and Ezra, her sister Esther, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Removal on Thursday (Oct 13th) from Patrick O’Donovan & Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. To view the mass live click on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/sallynoggin

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to, can leave a personal message of sympathy on the condolences section below or on the notice section at https://patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie.

The death has occurred of Michael Mulhall

Athy Road, Monasterevin, Kildare



Beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Corey and Sive. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son in law Jason, daughter in law Christina, grandchildren Aimee, Halllie, Jayme and Lexie. Sisters Bernadette, Sheila, Linda and Mary, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatves and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving on Thursday at St Peter & Paul's church for 11am Requiem mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's cemetery, Monasterevin. House Private

he death has occurred of John Joe Murphy

Blacktrench, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Lourdesville Nursing home. Sadly missed by his loving son Sean, daughter Kay, grandson Benjamin, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May John Joe rest in peace.

Removal from Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Monday morning (17th Oct) to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Barrettstown Cemetery.

John Joe's funeral will be live-streamed on https://caraghparish.net/webcam

The death has occurred of Noel (John) O'SULLIVAN

Riverina, Newhall, Naas, Kildare, W91 YDAW



O’SULLIVAN Noel (John) M.V.B., M.R.C.V.S Riverina, Newhall, Naas, W91 YDAW, Co. Kildare, (peacefully) at the Beacon Hospital surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, son Finbarr, daughters Anne-Marie & Rachel and their partners Jane and Bernard, grandchildren Sive, Rory, Finn, Oscar, Billy, his sister Margaret, his late brother Denis, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and his many friends.

May Noel Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (W91 YDAW) on Thursday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://caraghparish.net/webcam Funeral afterwards to Barrettstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donations box in Church or donate online https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate