13 Oct 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 13

Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 13

RIP to the late Denis Critchley and Colm Heslin

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

13 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Denis Critchley
Rathcoole, Dublin / Kildare

Critchley Denis (Dinny) (10th October 2022) (Rathcoole and late of Quinsboro, Co. Kildare) suddenly, in the kind care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital; beloved husband of the late Margaret (Gretta), loving brother of Sister Mary and the late Pat, Mattie, Johnny and Tommy sadly missed by his loving sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

May he rest in peace

 

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Tuesday from 4 pm to 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday(19th October 2022) at 12 noon in Church of the Holy Family, Rathcoole followed by burial in Saggart Cemetery.

 

Those of you who cannot attend the Funeral Mass, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below.

 

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The funeral home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

he death has occurred of Julia Fallon
Currane, Achill, Mayo / Kildare

Julia Fallon, Currane, Achill – peacefully at Ryvale Nursing Home, Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

 

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Colm Heslin
Castleroe, Maganey, Kildare

Predeceased by his brother Ollie. Sadly missed by his fiancèe Michelle, his mother Mary, father Mick,brothers Terence and Fergal Michelle's parents Jim and Rita Kemmy and family, sisters-in-law Sophia, Averil and Marie, nephews Seth, Caleb, Fionn, nieces Amelia, Elodie, Isabella, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

 

MAY COLM REST IN PEACE

 

Reposing at his parent's residence (R93CK46) from 10am on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown, for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Colm's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/colm-heslin/

 

WALKING TO CHURCH FROM LEVITSTOWN SCHOOL.

HOUSE PRIVATE ON FRIDAY MORNING PLEASE.

The death has occurred of Peter Little
Abbeyfield, Kilcock, Kildare, W23 NP04 / Naas, Kildare / Beaumont, Dublin

Formerly of Johnstown, Naas & The Irish Times. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St.Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family following a short illness bravely borne. Peter, sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, daughter Geraldine & son Declan, grandchildren Taylor, Katie & Ciaran, sisters Mary, Margaret & Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

 

May He Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at his home in Abbeyfield on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in the Church of St. Coca, Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcock. You can view Peter's funeral Mass on the following link

https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

 

You can leave a personal message for Peter's family in the condolences section below. Please continue to respect and follow Public Health advice, to ensure the safety of all, at the residence, church and cemetery.

 

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to St.Francis Hospice.

The death has occurred of Hazel Foley
Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

Foley, Hazel, Doire Cloch, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 10th October 2022, peacefully at home. Wife of the late Patrick. Mother of Jane, Vicky, and Georgina. Will be dearly missed by her family, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, Carers, neighbours, and friends.

 

Funeral to St. John’s Church, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare on Thursday, 13th October, arriving for 12.00 pm. Funeral Service followed by a private cremation. No Flowers please.

