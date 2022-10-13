Door damaged and rooms ransacked during burglary in Kildare town

Garda Station lantern
Kildare Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Kildare town last week.
The incident took place on the Tully Road between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 5.
The door of the property was damaged and rooms were ransacked.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí in Kildare are investigating a burglary which occurred at a property on the Tully Road in Kildare on the evening of 5th October 2022.
"Damage was caused to a door at the location, and a number of items were reported stolen.
"No arrests have been made.
"Investigations ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.