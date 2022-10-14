Search

14 Oct 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 13

The late Steven Malone

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

14 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Steven Malone
Campile, Wexford / Celbridge, Kildare

Peacefully in the home of his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Jenny, loving father of PJ, Dia and Lorcan. Loved son of Lalo and Elaine, much loved brother of Amanda, Charlene, Laura, David and Gary. The best uncle to Caitlyn, Dylan, Emma, Nicole, Shane, Sophie, Lexi, Ben, Jake, Avie, Cooper and baby Thomas. Sadly missed by his loving grandmother Emmy, all his aunts and uncles, (predeceased by his aunt/godmother Amy), all his cousins, his mother and father-in-law Helen and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and all his extended friends and family, and all his brothers and sisters in the Vikings Motorcycle Club.

 

Funeral Arrangements to follow.
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of James Oliver (Jim) Coffey
Kill West, Kill, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare

Coffey, James Oliver (Jim), Kill West, Kill and late of Newbridge, Co. Kildare, October 13th 2022, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, children Julie, Denise, Seán, Amanda and Joanna, sons-in-law Mark, Seán and Bernard, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren Claudia, Ava, Ethan, Elle, Senan, Sophia and Jessica, brothers Eddie, Liam (R.I.P.), Noel, Arthur and Joe, sisters Marie and Patty (R.I.P.), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 11am funeral mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium (arriving for 12.40pm approx.) Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Sightsavers Ireland by clicking on the following link : link. House private please. The funeral mass can be viewed live on Saturday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchmedia.tv/test The committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed live at 12.40pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Julia Fallon
Currane, Achill, Mayo / Kildare

Julia Fallon, Bollinglanna, Currane, Achill, Co. Mayo. Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of the Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Michael, parents, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Margaret, Maura, Ann and Kathleen, sons Michael and Thomas, sons-in-law Jim, John and Tony and daughter-in-law Rose. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Wonderful neighbours and friends.

 

Reposing at Casadh An Taoille Eircode F28 TF68, Currane on Friday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

 

Mass on Saturday in Our Lady Queen of the Universe Church, Currane, Eircode F28 D864 at 12 o'clock.

 

Burial afterwards in Polranny Cemetery.

 

Family Flowers only.

 

The Funeral Mass will be live on Muintir A Chorrain Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Denis Farrell
Kennycourt, Brannockstown, Kilcullen, Kildare

 Funeral Arrangements Later

News

