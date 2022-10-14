Kildare canal jetty should be brought back to use

The Grand Canal harbour, Naas
A local politician wants a jetty on the Grand Canal in Naas to be put into use again.
Cllr Seamie Moore told a Naas Municipal District meeting that Waterways Ireland should undertake a survey of the jetty, located at the old gas works, with a view to preserving and upgrading it.
He said it is “a piece of the industrial heritage of the canal area in Naas.”
The jetty was associated with the off-loading of coal from canal boats.
