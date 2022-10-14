Kildare: Condition of unopened shopping centre site is criticised

A view of the site at Corban's Lane, Naas
The condition of a site which forms part of the Naas Shopping Centre has been criticised.
Naas councillor Anne Breen asked Kildare County Council for an update on a request to clean up and “better secure” the vacant ground at Corban’s Lane (formerly the Sarah Flood’s pub).
According to KCC, at a Naas Municipal District meeting, that is being followed up by the community warden with the site owner.
But Cllr Breen replied that two months ago someone was to “to be sent out” and "nothing was done.”
She added: “I want a timeframe for a proper hoarding there.”
