Kildare Racing: Massive win for Naas owner in American Grand National

Another fairytale victory for the Shark Hanlon trained Hewick who landed the $250,000 American Grand National at Far Hills on Saturday evening.

Owned by TJ McDonnell of the well-known Naas GAA family, Hewick, the money-on favourted came home some ten lengths ahead of the field to add to his big win at Durham National at Sedgefield, with wins in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and the Galway Plate subsequently elevating the TJ McDonald-owned gelding to an official rating of 167.

Last time out at Listowel Hewick looked to be on his way to landing the Kerry Grand National when he took a last fence fall but soon after that set-back trainer Hanlon said he was targetting the American Grand National, all gong well, and that is what he did and what a performance he put up to win coming away.

The real stroy of this animal is the fact he was bought for some €800 and has now landed some €500,000 in prizemoney following his win in Far Hills, New Jersey on Saturday.

“Everyone was saying that the trip was too short and we were maybe wrong to come here" said his trainer, adding "but this horse has an awful lot more pace than people think he has. He proved that at Galway and he definitely proved that today.”

Successful jockey Jordan Gainford added: “He’s a relentless horse to gallop. The second one down the back the first time, there was a bit of sun on it and he came out of my hands a little bit, but after that he was foot perfect and for it to all go to plan is just brilliant" added the overjoyed pilot.