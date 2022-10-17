Kildare County Council supports Fire Safety Week 2022

Kildare County Council (KCC) has emphasised the importance of fire safety as part of Fire Safety Week 2022.

This year, KCC is supporting awareness of fire safety in the home, and is encouraging all homes to have smoke alarms and test them weekly.

KCC said: "Statistics tell us that you are more likely to die in a fire if you do not have a smoke alarm.

"On average, 25 people die in fires in Ireland each year. Fires do not always happen to other people, the next one could be in your home!"

KCC added that it is also encouraging the wider community to 'look out for each other', especially those most vulnerable and at risk and assist in ensuring that all homes have a working smoke alarm.

"With the current fuel and cost of living crisis, people may be considering reverting to 'old' ways of heating their homes, cooking etc. Please be mindful of the additional risks that some of these practices may bring," KCC said: "If you plan to heat your home using solid fuels, please ensure that your chimney is clean and fit for purpose.

"Use spark guards around open fires and never dry clothes close to any heat source."

KCC continued: "Be mindful of using candles or paraffin lamps to light areas of your home. Never place these close to flammable items and ensure candles are placed on non-combustible surfaces. Better still, use battery operated candles to remove the risk of fire!

"Unplug electrical items that are not in use and ensure all doors are closed. This will not only help to contain a fire should one occur but will also ensure that heat loss in your home is minimised.

"With e-Scooters and e-bicycles becoming a more regular sight on our streets and roads, they have introduced a new fire risk into our homes when it comes to charging.

"Always charge batteries in a location that will still allow you to escape from all the rooms in your home. For example, do not charge in the hallway and NEVER charge in the communal space of an apartment block, as these are protected fire escape routes and must be kept clear of all sources of fire."

For further safety tips, follow the official Kildare Fire Service Facebook page.