17 Oct 2022

Man admitted to breaching safety orders, Kildare court told

Man admitted to breaching safety orders, Kildare court told

The case was heard in Naas District Court.

Reporter:

Court reporter

17 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Three separate court orders were broken by a Kildare man, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, October 6.

The defendant, who cannot be identified to protect the injured party, who is also his ex-partner, pleaded guilty to breaching two safety orders in Kildare.

It was heard that the breaches took place this year.

In the first breach, it was heard that he breached the order by sending three messages to the injured party on social media.

The court was told that he sent his ex-partner a video where he called her 'a tramp' and threatened to make a Facebook page that featured offensive posts about her family.

Gardaí said that the man followed through with this threat on a later date.

In addition, gardaí said that the defendant called his ex-partner 'a dirty, smelly, used-up tramp and sl*t.'

His ex-partner told the court that she has no contact whatsoever with him anymore.

The man’s legal team said that he made the comments and the Facebook page out of anger over not being able to see his children, whom he shares with his ex-partner.

Judge Desmond Zaidan told the woman that while their children 'have a right to see him,' he emphasised that she was the victim in this scenario, and that her ex-husband was the offending party.

The judge adjourned the case to allow for a probation report.

News

