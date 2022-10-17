Search

17 Oct 2022

NEWS BRIEF: Kildare Senator welcomes allocation of €734 million under 2022 Basic Payment Scheme

NEWS BRIEF: Kildare Senator welcomes allocation of €734 million under 2022 Basic Payment Scheme

The Newbridge-based politician said that the Basic Payment Scheme, which is worth €734 million to 114,200 farmers, has commenced today.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

17 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare Senator has welcomed the allocation of €734 million under the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the announcement by her colleague the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, of the commencement of advance payments under the 2022 BPS.

Senator O' Loughlin said: "I am delighted that the Basic Payment Scheme, worth €734 million to 114,200 farmers, have commenced today.

"I know how crucial this income is for family farm income and are a vital support for farmers as well as the rural economy."

She continued: "I am in regular contact with the farming community in South Kildare and I know the difficulties that many are facing with the rising costs of production.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin. File Photo

"The BPS advance payment is commencing today at a rate of 70 per cent, which is an increase on the 50 per cent normally allowed under regulation.

"Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria," she concluded.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media