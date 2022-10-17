Search

17 Oct 2022

KILDARE: Five-bed bungalow on one acre has guide price of €495k

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

17 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

Coonan Property are delighted to present this bungalow in Daars, Straffan to the market with a guide price of €495,000.

Sitting quietly at the end of a lovely long driveway, the bungalow rests on just over one acre of mature and private
grounds.

This house is spacious, offering five bedrooms and two reception rooms. With a paddock and stables to the rear, it could be a winner alright for the horse enthusiast too. The property just needs a few layers peeled back before adding your very own stamp and turning it into a fine home.

Straffan is a location you’d be proud to return to after a long day. It is a waterside town which provides a real taste of village life. It has local shops, a café, a local pub, and a national school all within easy reach.

There are some fine secondary school options nearby too including the renowned Clongowes Wood College. The town is also home to the infamous K Club for whenever you fancy a luxurious treat.

Onward travel really is straightforward from Straffan. The M4 and the M7 are accessible within minutes and Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre are both only a 40-minute drive away.

Hazelhatch train station is another excellent option for the daily commute and is just a few minutes’ drive from the town too. But there’ll be plenty of space to work from home if you need to.

This bungalow really is a perfect purchase for the renovation enthusiast at a superb price for such a star-studded location.

