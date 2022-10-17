Kildare judge imposes seven-year driving disqualification

Judge Desmond Zaidan
A Naas District Court judge handed down a seven year driving ban to a Kildare resident.
Francis Lynch, with an address listed as 52 Orchard Park in the Curragh Camp, was found guilty of driving without insurance in two separate incidents.
The first offence took place on August 30, 2018 in Athy, while the second offence took place in College Farm Heights in Newbridge on January 11, 2021.
Judge Desmond Zaidan was told by gardaí that the 44-year-old had previous convictions for no insurance (two of which were committed while Mr Lynch was disqualified from driving) and one drink-driving conviction.
The judge imposed a seven-year disqualification on Mr Lynch.
