17 Oct 2022

‘To say that I’m proud is an understatement’: Kildare father and son duo to run Dublin marathon together

Ciarán Mather reports on a father and son's inspirational relationship as sporting partners

Alan Beale Sr (LEFT, IN THE BLUE JERSEY) jogging with his son Alan Jr (RIGHT).

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

17 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A fifty two year old Newbridge man Alan Beale says he has a concern about his son, Alan Jr.

He said he is worried that, akin to Forrest Gump, one day his 24-year old son will go for a run one day and come back with a full-beard; that's how big his love of running is!

Alan told the Leader that after he was injured in a horse-riding accident in 2018, his son was inspired to take up running in his absence.

He explained: "I didn't know if I would be able to get back to running after my injury, so I gave him my watch, which tracked all my running data.

"This inspired Alan to take up running, and to constantly increase his steps."

He added: "In a way, I think he wanted to do it for me."

Alan Sr, who is also a member of Newbridge Athletics Club (NAC), also said that when his son first told him he wanted to do a marathon, he was worried about him: "Especially after running some in the past myself, I knew how hard it could be, with all the distance and all the training involved."

However, he said that his son really impressed him with how much he has improved.

Alan Sr added that Alan Jr has been training every day, embarking on long-runs on the weekend.

When asked how Alan Jr secured his place in the Dublin Marathon, Alan Sr said: "I have a friend who works in Irish Life, who is sponsoring the event, and he rang me one day to tell me that they could nominate a friend or family member to run in the marathon, and he wanted to nominate my son.

"I asked Alan (Jr) if he was interested in it, and he agreed to take part in it.

Alan Sr added: "He has done half-marathons, but this will be his first full marathon."

Speaking further about his son, Alan Sr said that his son attended St Mark's Special School from 2004 until 2016.

Alan Jr later secured employment in Camphill Bridge community in Kilcullen, and has been with the group for four years.

In addition, Alan Jr has won two awards in the Special Olympics Equestrian category.

Alan Sr said he is very impressed with his son's efforts: "He is a man of many talents.

"To say that I’m proud is an understatement... I really am stuck for words to describe how I feel about Alan.

He continued: "I never thought that I’d be doing a marathon with my son, but I am glad that I am. Everyone at NAC is very proud of him too, and they all think the world of him.

"We can't wait for the marathon, it can't come quick enough!"

Alan Sr also thanked the members of the club for their support, and Nolan’s Butchers, who have agreed to sponsor his son.

Alan Jr will be raising funds on the day for Camphill.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

At present, the campaign has raised over €2,000.

Donations for Alan Sr and Alan Jr’s campaign will be accepted until December 3, 2022.

