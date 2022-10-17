Kildare court hears case of man who allegedly laundered €600,000

Naas courthouse
A man appeared before Naas Court on Thursday, October 6 accused of defrauding an estimated €600,000 from a number of people.
Akeem Olajuwon Ahmed, with an address listed as Andrew Square, Dun Brinn, in Athy, faces 17 charges of money laundering on a number of dates.
A book of evidence was served on the 20-year-old in court by gardaí, who told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the accused allegedly used the money to finance a group of people, which would constitute a breach Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, which relates to alleged organised crime.
Judge Desmond Zaidan sent him forward for trial in the next sittings of Naas Circuit Criminal Court, which will take place on Tuesday 11, October.
