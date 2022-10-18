Search

18 Oct 2022

Five Kildare players named in Hurling team of the year

Five Kildare players named in Hurling team of the year

Kildare captain Brian Byrne with the cup during the celebrations after his side's victory in the Christy Ring Cup Final match between Kildare and Mayo at Croke Park, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach

Daragh Nolan

18 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Five Kildare hurlers were named in the combined Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher team of the year.

Christy Ring Cup champions Kildare were represented by Clane goalkeeper Paddy McKenna, defenders Rian Boran and the experienced Paul Divilly at centre-back, with two more Naas men in Brian Byrne and James Burke named in attack.

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “Congratulations to all of those who have been selected and honoured with a place on this prestigious Champion 15 for the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups.

“These competitions deliver great games every season and offer players in these counties the chance to perform on the biggest stage of all for an All-Ireland title at Croke Park. Although it is a team game we play, it is only right that we have an opportunity to salute those who have been truly inspirational and influential.

“Your award is one that will be shared by your families and the clubs and communities you proudly represent and in celebrating this occasion we also pause to acknowledge the empty chair that should have been filled by the great Damian Casey and honour his memory and keep him and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

Tom Parsons, GPA CEO, added: “These competitions continue to provide an opportunity for not alone teams, but also individual players to show the depth of talent hurling has right across the country. In Kildare, Tyrone and Louth we had worthy winners but it’s great to see eight counties represented on this team. Each player selected is very well merited.

“I want to celebrate the life and hurling talents of the late, great Damian Casey. He again showed in 2022 that he was a hurler that would grace any team or competition. But more than that, he was a son and a brother, a teammate and a friend, a leader and a role model. Awards seem insignificant given the loss his parents Seán and Susan and his sisters Louise and Catherine are faced with, but I hope this award will act as a reminder to them of the esteem Damian was held in by the Gaelic games family. He will never be forgotten by his fellow players.”

Nominations came from the players who voted for the best performing players from their competition. This list was deliberated on by an independent selection committee to decide the final 15.

