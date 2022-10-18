BREAKING: Downpours and floods forecast for Kildare tonight as Weather Warning issued

M7 motorway signs on Sunday amid heavy downpours
A Status Yellow Rain Warning has been issued for Kildare, Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Louth and Meath.
It comes into effect at 4am in the early hours of tomorrow morning and will stay in place until midnight.
Met Eireann said: "Heavy rain on Wednesday and Wednesday night, with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding and some disruption."
A Status Orange rain warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow from tonight until tomorrow night.
Met Éireann said: "Heavy rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding. Disruption is likely."
The warning comes into effect at 10pm tonight until midnight on Thursday.
A Status Yellow warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary from 10pm tonight until 10pm tomorrow night.
