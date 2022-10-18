Nine on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital
There are nine people being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
However the most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region today is St James's where 41 patients were admitted on trolleys.
There is a single patient on a trolley at Portlaoise Hospital and the number for Tullamore Hospital is four.
