BREAKING KILDARE NEWS: New road plan could speed up opening of empty shopping centre

Plans for a redesign of a busy Naas route could fast-track the opening of the derelict town shopping centre.

The Naas mobility network integration project, as it’s known, will see the completion of a 45 metre extension of Corban’s Lane.

The aim is to reduce traffic congestion in the town centre as well as enhancing safety and accessibility.

The work will see the completion of an alternative route for traffic and will involve linking and constructing walking and cycling pathways align the route and at the adjacent Murtagh’s Corner.

The project will also link with existing active travel (walking and cycling) infrastructure and will construct further routes to connect residences, schools, retail and medical facilities and existing public transport.

The project was one 35 across 19 counties announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to bring more public transport, walking and cycling options to villages, towns, and cities by 2025. It’s not yet clear how much it will cost or how long take to do the job, but it could be finished in three years

One of the planning conditions attached to the original Naas Shopping Centre permission when it was originally approved was a comprehensive reconfiguration of Corban’s Lane because traffic will enter the centre from this location. The reconfiguration also envisaged the removal of the railway bridge on nearby Friary Road.

Cllr Colm Kenny

Naas politician Colm Kenny has welcomed the plan because it will reduce congestion with “the efficient movement of people and goods within the town centre, improved safety for school pupils (there are two schools on Corban’s Lane) as well as better accessibility for those with mobility impairments.”

He added: “This will result in improvements in air quality, noise and vibration which will directly enhance the town centre.”

He predicted that because it will serve as an alternative route for traffic, it will act as a catalyst for traffic reduction on the main street.

“With the reduction of cars and HGVs, the main street will be reshaped with low speed carriageways and extensive public realm space integrated with the existing architectural heritage and fabric yielding significant improvements for the public realm and streetscape along with connection to local green infrastructure such as the lakes area, the Grand canal and De Burgh’s Demesne (part of which is to open to the public).”

