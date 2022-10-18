Zelenskyy: 108 Ukrainian women released as part of prisoner swap deal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that 108 Ukrainian women have been released as part of prisoner swap deal with Russia.

He said in his latest national address that a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women and 110 Russians, were involved in the exchange, and that many of the women were officers, sergeants, privates, army, navy, territorial defence, national guards, and border guards.

The President's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said it was the 'first all-female exchange' in a statement issued to his Telegram account shortly before 7pm on Monday.

Mr Yermak also said that all the women would undergo a medical examination and rehabilitation following their captivity at the hands of the Russian military.

Eyewitness reports said that dozens of the women became emotional when reuniting with family and friends in Zaporizhzhia, which is in south-eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia’s ministry of defence confirmed on Telegram that the 110 Russian citizens, including 72 seamen, had returned from Kyiv-controlled territory 'as a result of negotiations'.

The Ministry also said that two Ukrainian women 'voluntarily refused to return to Ukraine' and will stay in Russia.

President Zelenskyy's announcement follows after it was revealed that a collection of his wartime speeches would be published.

In the latest development related to the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been accused of using Iranian-manufactured 'kamikaze' drones, which have reportedly killed and wounded a number of civilians in the capital city of Kyiv.