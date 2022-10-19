KILDARE: New local public health program launched in Athy area

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan visited Athy Library on October 14 to launch Athy as a Sláintecare Healthy Communities area.

The launch highlighted the programmes and community initiatives that have been established across the Athy Area and introduced future plans to develop the programme.

The Athy Sláintecare Healthy Communities programme has generated strong collaboration between the HSE, Kildare County Council, County Kildare Leader Partnership and Athy Family resource centre.

All parties are working towards a common goal of improving health and wellbeing for the population of Athy.

Minister Feighan said “ These services can have life changing effects on the participant’s life and ultimately their families’ lives. A once off total fund of €250,000 has also been made available. The focus of this fund, the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Community Enhancement Fund, is to support projects throughout Athy that will positively impact on the health and well-being of those who live the area.”

Marian Higgins, Director of Service, Kildare County Council highlighted the importance of collaboration in delivering on this programme as well as the funding available and its value in the area of Athy:

Collaboration

“The designation of Athy as a Slaintecare Healthy Community is the result of strong collaboration between the Local Authority, the HSE, the Department of Health, County Kildare Leader Partnership and Athy Family resource centre.

“In just a few short months we have witnessed the programme in action in Athy and its impact on the health and well-being of the community here. Collaboration works.”

“Funding of this type makes a difference and is required on an ongoing basis.

“We also welcome in the next phase of Slaintecare Funding a 2nd or even 3rd Slaintecare Healthy Communities site within the county to further support health and well-being at county level.”

Mayor of Kildare Cllr Fintan Brett said; “Initiatives such as Slaintecare Healthy Communities is a fantastic opportunity for the community of Athy to continue to develop important health and well-being services in the area and promote and improve the overall health and wellbeing of the people in our community.”